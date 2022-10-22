Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 4.60. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.