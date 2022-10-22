Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Permian Resources Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ PR opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 4.60. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000.
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
