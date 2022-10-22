PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,752,475 shares in the company, valued at $46,192,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,268 shares of company stock worth $173,602 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

