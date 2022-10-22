Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Barclays

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDLMF. Liberum Capital cut Petra Diamonds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of OTC:PDLMF opened at $1.39 on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.