Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 10,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,511,556.10.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$866,671.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 621,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Recommended Stories
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.