Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Acquires 10,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,511,556.10.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$866,671.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 621,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$307.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 3.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.