PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PharmaCyte Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -$4.24 million -12.48 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors $754.38 million $143.68 million 4.32

PharmaCyte Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.8% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors 745 3653 10408 154 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 95.60%. Given PharmaCyte Biotech’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PharmaCyte Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -5.29% -5.25% PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors -4,054.32% -190.14% -34.04%

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech competitors beat PharmaCyte Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.