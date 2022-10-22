PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.50

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and traded as high as $36.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 443 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
PhenixFIN Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $157,734.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $157,734.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $178,315.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,307.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $562,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for about 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
See Also
