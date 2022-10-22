PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.50

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and traded as high as $36.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 443 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $157,734.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $157,734.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $178,315.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,307.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,075 shares of company stock valued at $562,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for about 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

