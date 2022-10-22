Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.81.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

