Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

