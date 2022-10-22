Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

PSX stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.