Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15. 129,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 223,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

