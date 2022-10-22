Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $309.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 50,729 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

