Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83,221.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $77.45 million and $83,221.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00272856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00095835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,334,842 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

