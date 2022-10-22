Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $77.76 million and $94,006.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00274951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00103977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,332,931 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

