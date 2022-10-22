Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Plug Power stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

