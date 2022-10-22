Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.76. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.