Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.76. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.
