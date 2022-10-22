Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $465.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool stock opened at $284.83 on Friday. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.5% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 96,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

