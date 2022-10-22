Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY22 guidance to $18.50-19.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $18.50-$19.05 EPS.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Pool

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

