Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $284.83. The company had a trading volume of 822,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.