PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $568,547.81 and $232.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00272159 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001376 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005337 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017115 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.