PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $120.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $275,588,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PPG Industries by 36.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.