PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

PPL Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,259,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PPL by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

