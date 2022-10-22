Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 6,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Prime Mining from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Prime Mining alerts:

Prime Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.