Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,885 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

