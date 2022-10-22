Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,332.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.