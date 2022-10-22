Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $35.30 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $67.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

