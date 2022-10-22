Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

