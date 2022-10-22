Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

