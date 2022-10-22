Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

QUAL opened at $108.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

