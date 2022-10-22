Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

