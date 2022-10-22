Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 196.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE MRK opened at $95.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

