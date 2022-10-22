Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 8,433 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

