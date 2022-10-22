ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ProKidney Price Performance

PROK stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03.

About ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

