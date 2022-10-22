ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

