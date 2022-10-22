Qtum Price Reaches $2.61 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00013613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $272.00 million and approximately $36.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.31 or 0.06777199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,379,760 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

