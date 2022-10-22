Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.66 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00013880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $277.85 million and approximately $39.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.14 or 0.06836911 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00081596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,380,658 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

