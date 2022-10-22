Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.42.
Qualys Stock Performance
QLYS stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $530,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 354,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 231.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Further Reading
