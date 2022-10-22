Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.42.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $530,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 354,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 231.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

