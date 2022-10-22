Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $182.00 or 0.00949394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $183.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,336.63 or 0.27831657 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010870 BTC.
About Quant
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
