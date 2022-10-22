Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.18 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $180.88 or 0.00940881 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $183.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002951 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,385.69 or 0.28010562 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010940 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
