Quantfury Token (QTF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,272.00

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $107.44 million and approximately $29,272.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $10.74 or 0.00055865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.28 or 0.27944957 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.71642928 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $69,612.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.