Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $10.72 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $107.24 million and approximately $20,136.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $10.72 or 0.00055911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.52 or 0.28004394 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.71642928 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $69,612.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

