QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $96.59 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $96.59 million and $133,538.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124581 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $132,647.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

