Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $136.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

