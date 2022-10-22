Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.75-9.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

DGX opened at $136.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

