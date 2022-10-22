Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Down 0.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

