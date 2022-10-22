Ravencoin (RVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.80 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $369.30 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,336.63 or 0.27831657 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,799,889,551 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

