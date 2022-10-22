Raydium Market Capitalization Tops $68.21 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $68.21 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,968,704 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.