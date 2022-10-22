Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Hagerty Trading Up 0.1 %
HGTY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
See Also
