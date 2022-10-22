Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HGTY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 232,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hagerty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

