RBB Bancorp (RBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $67,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $46,033.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $67,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $160,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $250,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

