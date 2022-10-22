Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
