Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

