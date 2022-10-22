Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

